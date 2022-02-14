63-year-old man stabbed to death after an argument, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a fight that led to a stabbing in Winston-Salem.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 3300 block of Cumberland Road. When they got to the scene, they found Everrette Leon Martin Jr., 63, unresponsive inside the house.

EMS pronounced Martin dead at the scene.

According to Winston-Salem police, they believe that the victim and another man got into an argument, which escalated into a fight. During the fight, the victim was stabbed multiple times.

They have identified a suspect in the case, but are not releasing his identity as the investigation continues.

The death of Everrette Leon Martin Jr. marks the 7th Homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem in 2022, as compared to 3 homicides for the same period of time in 2021.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.