Police on scene of 2000 block of 25th street (Submitted photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after seven people were found with gunshot wounds in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 7:48 p.m., officers first responded to a scene near Fairview Park on the 900 block of Bethlehem Lane where investigators found more than 50 spent shell casings.

Police then found two people suffering from gunshot wounds on U.S. 52, south of the exit for 25th Street and 28th Street.

Four more gunshot victims were found on the 2000 block of 25th Street.

These six victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned of a seventh victim who arrived at a local hospital. This victim was injured in the shooting on the 2000 block of 25th Street. No word on this victim’s condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.

This is a developing story.