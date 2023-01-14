WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) —The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating two drive-by shootings that took place on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to simultaneous shooting calls on the 800 block of Rich Avenue and 1600 block of Mount Zion Place.

When officers arrived at Rich Avenue they discovered a 55-year-old woman who had been shot in the back while standing outside on the sidewalk.

Investigators say that the suspect vehicle then drove around the corner where the occupants then shot an 18-year-old male in the upper left leg while he was walking on Mount Zion Place.

Police found the suspect vehicle a short time later but it was not occupied by the suspects.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Both victims were transported to Atrium Health Baptist Medical Center where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.