WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Five people were shot and one person’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening as the result of a shooting at a bar on Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Spot Bar and Lounge on 3533 North Glenn Avenue to investigate after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her torso. Her injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Police also found another woman who suffered a superficial gunshot wound to her lower extremities. Her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

More from FOX8

North Carolina News

See the latest North Carolina news

Investigators say that an additional three shooting victims later showed up at different local hospitals to get treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.