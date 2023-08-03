WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two more people have been arrested after a 12-year-old boy was shot in Winston-Salem, bringing the total number of suspects up to five.

Andre Lamont Barber, 19, of Winston-Salem, and Rahquane Daijon Miller, 18, of Winston-Salem, were arrested Wednesday. Police say they are no longer looking for any other suspects.

Barber is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with into to kill or seriously injure, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle.

Miller is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.

They both received $501,000 bonds.

Andre Lamont Barber (Courtesy of Winston-Salem Police) Rahquane Daijon Miller (Courtesy of Winston-Salem Police)

The shooting

Around 11 p.m. on July 6, three people walked onto a basketball court near the Cleveland Avenue Homes in the area of East 15th Street and began shooting, Winston-Salem police say.

A little while later, a 12-year-old arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper back. His injury is not expected to be life-threatening.

First arrests

Police announced on July 7 that three people were charged as a result of the investigation. The suspects were described to have been wearing black masks during the shooting.

John Henry Williams (Courtesy of Winston-Salem Police) SirWinston Mekhi Johnson (Courtesy of Winston-Salem Police) James Denard Goodine (Courtesy of Winston-Salem Police)

John Henry Williams, 24, of Winston-Salem, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, maintaining a dwelling, maintaining a vehicle, trafficking heroin, felony possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, Schedule I and marijuana. He is being held on $1.25 million bond.

SirWinston Mekhi Johnson, 22, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and felony conspiracy. He is being held on a $100,00 bond.

James Denard Goodine, 22, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police say that they seized narcotics, multiple firearms and a vehicle related to the investigation.

Community reacts

Community members said they are tired and frustrated with what’s happening in their neighborhood.

“You’re afraid in your own apartments because you don’t know if a bullet going to fly in your house. You really don’t know if somebody’s trying to break in with a gun to kill you. That’s just how horrific everything has become over here with the gun violence,” said Lisa Davis, a neighborhood resident.

From January to the date of the shooting, there were a record 69 incident reports from Winston-Salem police responding within 500 feet of the 1100 block of East 15th Street near the Cleveland Avenue Homes area. 13 of those reported incidents were discharging firearms.

Lisa Davis lives right in front of the basketball court. She was sitting in her living room watching TV when she heard the gunshots.

“I thought somebody was kicking in my door. It was it sounded like it came from a big boom! Boom! Like big, horrific guns,” Davis said. “And of course, every time I hear a gunshot ready to drop, well, I stand where the walls are away from windows. But it was so close that I just knew somebody was shooting my door in.”

Even after the initial three arrests, neighbors said they were still concerned about the number of shootings in the area.

“They going to be held accountable because of their actions, but a lot of them just don’t know no other way to respond,” Phleam Tart, a community member, said. “Because that’s how everybody respond and that’s the sad part.”

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.