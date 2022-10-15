WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is injured following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to a local hospital after getting a report of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man who says that he was inside an establishment on the 3300 block of North Liberty Street when he was shot.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

There is no further information available at this time.

