WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 4,000 people are currently without power in Winston-Salem, according to Duke Energy outage maps.
Winston-Salem police have confirmed that there are multiple power outages in the north end of the city, affecting the area of:
- Reynolda Road and Stratford Road
- Reynolda Road and Coliseum Drive
- University Parkway and Robinwood Drive
- University Parkway and Northpoint Boulevard
- Silas Creek Parkway and Bethabara Road
- University Parkway and West Hanes Mill Road
Police recommend that drivers avoid traveling through these areas and treat any non-functioning stoplights as four-way stops.
Duke Energy says that two of the outages were caused by falling trees or limbs damaging equipment. A third outage has no cause at this time.
The estimated time for restoration is currently 7:15 p.m.