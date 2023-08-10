WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 4,000 people are currently without power in Winston-Salem, according to Duke Energy outage maps.

Winston-Salem police have confirmed that there are multiple power outages in the north end of the city, affecting the area of:

Reynolda Road and Stratford Road

Reynolda Road and Coliseum Drive

University Parkway and Robinwood Drive

University Parkway and Northpoint Boulevard

Silas Creek Parkway and Bethabara Road

University Parkway and West Hanes Mill Road

Police recommend that drivers avoid traveling through these areas and treat any non-functioning stoplights as four-way stops.

Duke Energy says that two of the outages were caused by falling trees or limbs damaging equipment. A third outage has no cause at this time.

The estimated time for restoration is currently 7:15 p.m.