WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 4,000 people are currently without power in Winston-Salem, according to Duke Energy outage maps.

Winston-Salem police have confirmed that there are multiple power outages in the north end of the city, affecting the area of:

  • Reynolda Road and Stratford Road
  • Reynolda Road and Coliseum Drive
  • University Parkway and Robinwood Drive
  • University Parkway and Northpoint Boulevard
  • Silas Creek Parkway and Bethabara Road
  • University Parkway and West Hanes Mill Road

Police recommend that drivers avoid traveling through these areas and treat any non-functioning stoplights as four-way stops.

Duke Energy says that two of the outages were caused by falling trees or limbs damaging equipment. A third outage has no cause at this time.

The estimated time for restoration is currently 7:15 p.m.