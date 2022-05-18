WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) –Four juveniles and a teen were arrested on Wednesday after apursuit with deputies in Winston-Salem, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit began in the Akron Drive and Tise Avenue area.

During the pursuit, the people in the vehicle were seen throwing out guns. When the pursuit came to a stop, one suspect got out of the vehicle and reportedly ran away on foot.

All five suspects were apprehended. Four of them were juveniles, and one was a teen.

After the pursuit ended, the tossed guns were found.

Deputies say Tyrone Monte Eldridge Jr., 18, of Winston Salem, was charged with felony flee to elude, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor speeding and other traffic violations.

Eldridge Jr. is currently being processed at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.