4 dead in wrong-way, head-on crash on US 52 in Winston-Salem,

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead as the result of a wrong-way, head-on crash on US 52 in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say that a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction on US 52 southbound and crashed head-on with another vehicle.

One of the vehicles had four adult passengers inside who are all dead as a result of the crash, according to investigators. The driver of the other involved vehicle is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of US 52 South were shut down between East 2nd Street and US 421 as a result of the crash scene investigation.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story.