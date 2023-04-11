WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The identities of the people who were killed are unknown at this time.

Police say the shooting happened on Brookhill Drive.

Neighbors tell FOX8 they didn’t see or hear anything out of the ordinary this morning, but that all changed when a call came in around noon reporting a shooting that killed four people.

“This happened in my neighborhood. You don’t want to see this. You see this on the news, and…it is another neighborhood. For it to happen here in our neighborhood, is very concerning. It’s close to home,” said Angela Terrill, who lives on Brookhill Drive.

Police say there is no threat to the neighborhood.

This is a developing story.

Officials on scene at Brookhill Drive in Winston-Salem