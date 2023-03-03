KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A car chase through two Forsyth County cities ended in a PIT maneuver and several arrests.

Winston-Salem police say that patrolling officers saw what they believed was a stolen car on New Walkertown Road early Friday morning and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. According to police, the suspects ‘intentionally crashed’ into the patrol vehicle and drove away.

Officers followed the car and the pursuit went through Winston-Salem and into Kernersville. They performed a “PIT” maneuver and stopped the car. Four people inside the car were taken into custody.

Juan David Agama-Noyola, 18, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and felony possession of hashish. A juvenile suspect was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest and assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

No one was injured. Additional charges are pending.