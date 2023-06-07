WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third teenager has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a 21-year-old Raeford man, police say.

Deonta Mcarn was shot and killed in an apartment on Quincy Drive in Winston-Salem on May 18.

US Marshals and the police department arrested Armin Deshawn Hardy, 19, of Winston-Salem, on May 23 and Anthony Lee Coverdale, 18, of Kernersville, on June 1 in connection to the robbery and murder of Mcarn, according to Winston-Salem Police Department. They were both charged with murder, first-degree burglary and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and received no bond.

Armin Deshawn Hardy (Courtesy of the Winston-Salem Police Department) Anthony Lee Coverdale (Courtesy of the Winston-Salem Police Department) Jemon Gregory Smith (Courtesy of the Winston-Salem Police Department)

On June 2, Jemon Gregory Smith, 19, turned himself in on one count of armed robbery. He was additionally charged with murder, first-degree burglary and a second count of robbery on June 7. He received no bond.

Mcarn, 21, of Raeford, was found shot multiple times after police say three suspects came into the apartment with the intention of robbing it. Another person received a minor injury during the situation.

While the apartments Mcarn was living in cater to students, police do not believe he was a student at any local universities.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.