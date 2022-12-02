WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a report of a man being shot.

At the scene, responding deputies found Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, 31, of Winston-Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies immediately began to perform life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

Money-Brown would ultimately be pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

“As always, a loss of life is a loss to our community. We send our heartfelt condolences to the

family and loved ones of the victim,” said Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.

Investigators ask anyone with information related to the events of the shooting on Thursday to call FCSO Investigator Tuft at (336) 917-7114. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you may send information, photos, and video to our Text-A-Tip number at (336) 920-8477.