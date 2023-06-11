WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed on Saturday night.

At around 11:08 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2700 block of Reynolds Park Road after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found Ethan Bain, 30, of Rural Hall, in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He would be taken to a local hospital by EMS where he ultimately died as a result of his injury.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is investigating the fatal shooting.

Investigators say that Bain was at a party in the area and got into a “verbal altercation” with multiple people. Bain was then shot while attempting to leave the party,

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Bain’s death is the 27th homicide of 2023 in Winston-Salem, according to police. There were 20 homicides during the same time period in 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.