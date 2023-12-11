WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three teens were arrested and face multiple drug charges after police executed search warrants at apartments, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.
Winston-Salem police conducted four search warrants at three apartments at Tara Court Apartments and one apartment on Cole Ridge Circle.
Edwin Jair Colon-Echeverria, 19, was arrested and charged with:
- felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance
- felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV
- misdemeanor possession of handgun by minor
- misdemeanor drug Paraphernalia
- misdemeanor possession of marijuana
Omar Cisneros-Avila, 19, was arrested and charged with:
- felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance
- felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV
- misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- misdemeanor possession of marijuana
Josue Perez Hernandez, 18, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling for use, keeping or selling of a controlled substance.
The following items were seized:
- 5 handguns
- 1 Ak-47
- cocaine
- marijuana
- miscellaneous pills