WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three teens were arrested and face multiple drug charges after police executed search warrants at apartments, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Winston-Salem police conducted four search warrants at three apartments at Tara Court Apartments and one apartment on Cole Ridge Circle.

Edwin Jair Colon-Echeverria, 19, was arrested and charged with:

  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV
  • misdemeanor possession of handgun by minor
  • misdemeanor drug Paraphernalia
  • misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Omar Cisneros-Avila, 19, was arrested and charged with:

  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV
  • misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
  • misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Josue Perez Hernandez, 18, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling for use, keeping or selling of a controlled substance.

The following items were seized:

  • 5 handguns
  • 1 Ak-47
  • cocaine
  • marijuana
  • miscellaneous pills