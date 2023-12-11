WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three teens were arrested and face multiple drug charges after police executed search warrants at apartments, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Winston-Salem police conducted four search warrants at three apartments at Tara Court Apartments and one apartment on Cole Ridge Circle.

Edwin Jair Colon-Echeverria, 19, was arrested and charged with:

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV

misdemeanor possession of handgun by minor

misdemeanor drug Paraphernalia

misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Omar Cisneros-Avila, 19, was arrested and charged with:

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV

misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Josue Perez Hernandez, 18, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling for use, keeping or selling of a controlled substance.

The following items were seized:

5 handguns

1 Ak-47

cocaine

marijuana

miscellaneous pills