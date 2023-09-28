WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The rides and entertainment are great, but the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem has something you can really sink your teeth into: new food!

The traveling carnival midway enterprise Strates Shows has been working with the City of Winston-Salem for 59 years. Despite all that history, they still have a few tricks up their sleeves for the Carolina Classic Fair.

The 2023 Strates Shows Midway at the fair includes more than 75 rides, attractions and concessions. You can find it at the Carolina Classic Fair, which runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8.

Here’s a rundown of some of the new features you can expect from the concessions at the fair.

Deep-fried cannolis on a stick

Restaurateur Pal Fontana will debut the “deep fried cannoli on a stick” at his stand on the Strates Shows Midway. The new take on an Italian classic is made by filling cannoli pastry shells with

a sweet, ricotta-based filling, based an old Fontana family recipe. The cannolis are then placed on a stick, dipped in batter and deep-fried. The final touches include confectionary sugar or a drizzle of chocolate or caramel syrup.

“The carefully timed deep-frying process keeps the ricotta cream filling cool while the outer

shell is hot,” said Pal Fontana. “You get the best of both the traditional cannoli lusciousness

with that unmistaken fair flavor of a battered and fried delicacy.”

Deep fried cannoli (Courtesy of the Strates Shows Midway)

Tajín candy apples

You may have tried candy apples, but carnival concessioners Doug and Lori Dills are bringing it to the next level.

If you’re familiar with Mexican seasonings, you may be familiar with the hot spice mixture Tajín, pronounced “tah-heen.” It’s made with dried, ground red chilies, sea salt and dehydrated lime juice.

“Even if you don’t like candy apples, the mix of sweet and sour creates a unique flavor,” said

Marty Biniasz, manager of marketing for the Strates Shows. “It is not overly spicy but packs

a punch of flavor. Personally, the taste of lime stands out when taking your first bite into a

fresh apple covered in the sweet, candy shell.”

Tajin Candy Apples (Courtesy of the Strates Shows Midway)

K-dogs

Adding to the international taste bud tour, concessioner Steve Ianni will introduce the fair to “Korean corn dogs,” also known as “K-dogs.”

They’re made using an all-beef hot dog and mozzarella cheese, which are then dipped in batter and fried. You can try it topped off with fried potato cubes, Hot Cheetoh dust or Takis, a popular Mexican corn tortilla chip snack.

Once a popular street food in post-war South Korea, K-dogs gained a new popularity on Instagram and TikTok.

For more information about the fair or tickets, visit the Carolina Classic Fair website.

For more information about the traveling midway company, visit the Strates Shows website.