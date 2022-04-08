(WGHP) — Three men face dozens of charges in connection to store break-ins across multiple counties and are accused of stealing around $285,000 worth of property, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

In December 2021, the WSPD, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department and Stokes County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Divisions began investigating a string of store break-ins and larcenies that stretched across three jurisdictions.

Multiple businesses were targeted during a three-month period with an estimated $285,000 worth of property stolen and an estimated $50,000 in property damage.

The businesses targeted included Genmaire Distributors, Scarlette’s Performance and Parts, Tee Time Sports and Spirits, Ego Hour, Sam’s Club, Schiffman’s Jewelers, Sungate Minimart, Mossy’s Sports and Spirits, Fish Hut Arcade, Andy’s Food Mart and Kountry Corner.

During the investigation, detectives say they were able to link the break-ins to three people:

Donald Wayne McGee, 45, of Clemmons

Bobby Joe Tilley, 42, of Kernersville

Harley Dale Shinault, 40, of Tabaccoville

Police say the suspects would enter the businesses by either prying the doors open or breaking the glass.

Once inside, they would reportedly steal money, jewelry, auto parts, poker machines, ATM machines and other miscellaneous items.

On March 11 at 5:09 a.m., officers with the WSPD initiated a vehicle stop on a white Nissan Titan on West Clemmonsville Road.

McGee and Tilley were in the vehicle. McGee presented a false ID to the officer, and Tilley had an outstanding warrant, the release says.

Both men were arrested by the patrol officers.

Detectives from all the involved agencies were able to interview both suspects and charged both with multiple felonies.

On March 31, the US Marshal Service Regional Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Shinault in Rural Hall.

McGee is under a $70,000 bond and has been charged with:

eight counts of felony breaking and entering

seven counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering

one count of felony larceny

one count of misdemeanor resist/delay/obstruct an officer

one count of misdemeanor injury to real property

one count of felony trafficking methamphetamine

one count of felony possession of a schedule ii (cocaine)

one count of felony simple possession of a schedule ii (oxycodone)

one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Tilley is under a $10,000 bond and has been charged with:

three counts of felony breaking and entering

two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering

Shinault is under a $1,250,000 bond and has been charged with:

five counts of felony breaking and entering

four counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering

two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.