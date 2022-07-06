WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three juveniles were arrested on Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired at a person driving with his teen son in the vehicle, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 3:47 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the 2800 block of Waughtown Street when they were told people were shooting at each other.

A description of the alleged shooters was given, and responding officers found and apprehended two of the three suspects after a brief foot pursuit.

The third suspect ran away and was found a short time later with the help of a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office K9. All three suspects are juveniles ranging in age from 14 to 16 years old.

Police say the juveniles and victim know each other. The victim was in his vehicle with his 18-year-old son when the suspects saw them and at least one of the suspects fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

There were no injuries, and no property damage was reported. A gun was found near the scene.

Juvenile justice was contacted and secure custody was granted for one of the juveniles. Petitions will be sought for the other juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.