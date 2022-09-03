WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are injured and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Patrol officers came to the 800 block of Reynolda Road after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, officers found two victims, a 23-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of them were taken to the hospital for treatment by EMS and their injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

A short time later, a third victim, a 35-year-old man, arrived at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition is currently considered to be critical but stable.

Investigators would later determine that the third victim was also shot on Reynolda Road.

The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.