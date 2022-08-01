WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Winston-Salem man in his home earlier this year, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 2:34 a.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to an apartment on Weatherwood Court to an unknown trouble call.

Arriving officers found Ray Anthony Pruitt, 57, of Winston-Salem, inside his apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

Forsyth Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and pronounced Pruitt deceased.

Michael Tyrone Davis, 45, of Winston-Salem, Michael Christopher Thompson, 46, of Winston-Salem and 27-year-old Ciera Lenise Ballard were identified as suspects.

Davis is charged with armed robbery and is under a $150,000 secured bond.

Thompson is charged with murder and was given no bond. Court documents allege that Thompson shot Pruitt and then took money and marijuana

Ballard is charged with armed robbery, and her bond is pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.