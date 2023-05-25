WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were arrested and face drug charges after a person was robbed at gunpoint at a house party on Wednesday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 11:57 p.m., officers were sent to Greenwich Road on an assault call involving weapons. Arriving officers found a house party with multiple adults and juveniles present.

The victim, a 21-year-old Walkertown man, was suffering from minor head injuries and was treated on the scene by EMS personnel.

Investigators say Montez Young, 20, of Kernersville, and Joshua Edmonds, 18, of Winston-Salem reportedly assaulted Timothy Green and used a gun to rob him.

Both Young and Edmonds were found at the scene and detained by police.

The resident and host of the house party, Joshua Shields, 23, of Winston-Salem, was also detained at the scene.

Based on the evidence the officers saw, a search warrant was applied for and executed at the home.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of the following items:

Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol

Glock 23 model 9mm pistol

Jimenez Arms 9mm pistol

577 grams of marijuana

74 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills

one oxycodone pill

$256

Young and Carter were arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and various narcotics offenses.

Shields was arrested and charged with multiple narcotics offenses.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Español (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.