WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police have charged two men in connection to a Feb. 10 homicide, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Winston-Salem police say they were called to an area hospital about an unresponsive man who had been shot on Feb. 10.

Darryl Wayne Smith, 56, of Winston-Salem, died of his injuries at the hospital.

Police believe he was shot somewhere around the 700 block of Jonestown Road and brought to the hospital by “known associates.”

Aerial view of the 700 Block of Jonestown Road (Google Maps)

Detectives say they obtained a warrant for Melvin Lynn Pruitt, 46, for possession of a firearm by a felon on March 3.

Pruitt was arrested in Salisbury by the US Marshall’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force at 11:20 a.m. on March 24.

He was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center and served with the outstanding warrant.

He was given no bond and made his first court appearance on March 25. There is no photo of Pruitt available at this time.

Pruitt is currently being charged with the following:

One count of general murder

One count of robbery with a dangerous weapon

On Friday, Winston-Salem detectives charged Shakeem Mohmmad Jones, 28, of Salisbury, with the following:

One count of murder

One count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

At this time, Jones is in custody in the Rowan County Jail on charges unrelated to the death of Smith.

Shakeem Mohammad Jones, 28, of Winston-Salem (credit: Winston-Salem Police Department)

Those charges are:

Two counts of failure to appear or comply

One count of resisting, obstructing, delaying an officer (non-assault)

One count of driving while license revoked

One count of speeding

One count of hit and run property damage

One count of felony fleeing to elude

One count of failure to stop and yield at a flashing red light

Jones remains in custody in Rowan County with no bond and will appear in court on April 18.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.