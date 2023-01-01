WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day homicide.

At around 6:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers came to the 100 block of Capitol Lodging Court after getting a report about an unconscious woman.

At the scene, police found Dasia Jenis Gentry, 25, of Winston-Salem, in a room suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

First responders applied life-saving measures but Gentry would ultimately be pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Rick Monroe Jr, 25, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with the following:

Voluntary manslaughter

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Investigators say that Monroe was in a “domestic relationship” with Gentry at the time of the shooting. He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Monroe will make his first appearance in court on Jan. 3.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police say this is the first homicide of 2023 in Winston-Salem.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.