WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting at Winston Square Park.

At around 3:48 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the downtown area of Winston-Salem after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a 24-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the hand. The victim was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators found numerous shell casings and seized two firearms at the scene on 310 North Marshall Street (Winston Square Park).

Police found no property or buildings that were damaged by the gunfire in the area.

Investigators say that the shooting was an isolated incident but was not a random act.

The shooting will be investigated by the WSPD’s Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.