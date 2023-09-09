WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday night.

At around 10:23 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the 200 block of Moses Lucas Court after getting a report of a car crash.

At the scene, police found two men suffering from stab wounds to the upper torso inside a vehicle that had crashed in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Both men were taken to a local hospital.

Dymar Tavion Singletary, 24, of Winston-Salem, died as a result of his injuries. The other victim remains hospitalized.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Investigators say that a fight took place in the parking lot of an apartment complex involving the other victim and another person. During the fight, a knife was produced and Singletary and the other victim were both stabbed.

From there, the pair entered a vehicle in the parking lot and the other victim struck a pedestrian in the parking lot. The pedestrian was trapped under the vehicle until emergency responders arrived at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they still remain.

This marks the 35th homicide of 2023 in Winston-Salem. There were 26 homicides at this time last year.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717.