WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman injured.

At around 8:59 p.m. on Friday night, officers came to the 1400 block of Peace Court after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found the victim inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say that several shots were fired from West Fourteenth Street and entered the home, striking the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS and her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.