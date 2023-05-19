WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 21-year-old is dead after an attempted robbery in Winston-Salem, police say.

Police say they were called to an apartment complex on Quincy Road about a shooting. When they got there, they found Deonta J’von Mcarn, 21, of Raeford. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were three other subjects that were present at the apartment at the time of the incident,” the police wrote in a release.

Officers say that three suspects came to the apartment to rob it and shot Mcarn. Someone in the apartment received a minor injury during the robbery and was taken to the hospital.

Police believe this shooting was targeted and not a random act. While the apartments Mcarn was living in cater to students, police do not believe he was a student at any local universities.

The investigation is ongoing. This is the 24th homicide in Winston-Salem so far in 2023 as compared to 19 homicides at this time in 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.