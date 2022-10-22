WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

At 12:04 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2200 block of Sunderland Road after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm.

EMS arrived and took the victim to a local hospital for treatment and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that the victim was sitting in his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex when an unknown suspect came out of a white vehicle that was driving through the parking lot, walked up to him and began to shoot at him.

Investigators say that the shooting was not random.

The suspect is described as the following:

A black man

Wearing a black jacket

Wearing a black ski mask

Driving a white vehicle

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.