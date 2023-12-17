WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Around 2,000 people are currently without power in northern Winston-Salem, according to Duke Energy Outage maps.

Winston-Salem police say that the outage is mostly affecting the areas of University Parkway, Silas Creek Parkway, Northpoint Boulevard and Reynolda Road.

Traffic lights are out at several major intersections and it may be several hours until the power is restored.

Police say that intersections without stoplights should be treated as four-way stops and are encouraging drivers to avoid the area.