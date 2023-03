WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers were called about a shooting on the 1100 block of Leona Street at 11:27 a.m.

Police say that the victim was shot twice and has a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken to the hospital and is considered to be in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time. This is a developing story.