WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday night.

At around 10:24 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found two women each suffering from a gunshot wound. One of the victims was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. The second victim was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division came to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Investigators say that a vehicle pulled in front of the two women while they were standing outside on 23rd Street and an unknown suspect began shooting at them.

Both women were “specifically targeted” in the shooting, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717.