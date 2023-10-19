WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers were arrested on Wednesday after police responded to two different shooting calls last month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Sept. 26, WSPD officers responded to the area of North Cleveland and 14th Street when they were told about shots being fired.

Investigators say two people shot at a man’s vehicle, and no one was injured.

Officers positively identified the suspects as brothers, Clarence McDowell, 21, of Winston-Salem, and Lavhon McDowell, 18, of Winston-Salem, and arrested them.

Both suspects were charged with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and misdemeanor discharging a firearm in city limits.

They were both given a $5,000 bond and were released from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center after posting bond.

The Violent Firearms Investigation Team continued investigating, and Clarence and Lahvon were both charged with an additional eight felony counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle while in operation and one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill for the incident on Sept. 26.

During the investigation, detectives Clarence and Lahvon as the suspects in a separate shooting call on Sept. 16 in the 1000 Block of E. 17th St.

They were both charged with an additional five felony counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

On Wednesday, they were arrested and given no bond.

On the evening of October 18th, WSPD Patrol Officers located and subsequently arrested Clarence and Lahvon McDowell. Both individuals appeared before a Magistrate where they received no bond allowed

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.