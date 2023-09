WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — on Monday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Around 12:50 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a call about guns being fired in the 2600 block of Fondly Road.

During the investigation, officers located two vehicles that were suspected to be involved in the shooting.

One vehicle was found on 14th Street.

The second vehicle crashed at the intersection of 25th and Liberty Street.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.