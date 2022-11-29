WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teens were shot in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

The shooting happened near the William Sims Neighborhood Center enter on Alder Street around 9:00 p.m.

The victims are 16 and 17 years old.

Investigators say they were walking in the 1200 block of Alder Street when a dark-colored vehicle driven by a male suspect began to shoot at them.

They went to a nearby home on Alexander Street after the shooting and were taken to the hospital.

They both reportedly have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to determine that this appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook