WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men have been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a 21-year-old Raeford man, police say.

According to Winston-Salem Police Department, US Marshals and the police department arrested and charged Armin Deshawn Hardy, 19, of Winston-Salem, and Anthony Lee Coverdale, 18, of Kernersville, in connection to the robbery and murder of Deonta Mcarn, who was shot and killed in an apartment on Quincy Drive in Winston-Salem on May 18.

Mcarn, 21, of Raeford, was found shot multiple times after police say three suspects came into the apartment with the intention of robbing it. Another person received a minor injury during the situation.

While the apartments Mcarn was living in cater to students, police do not believe he was a student at any local universities.

Hardy has been charged with:

murder

two counts of armed robbery

first-degree burglary

He was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center where he is being held with no bond allowed.

Coverdale has been charged with:

murder

two counts of armed robbery

first-degree burglary

He was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center where he is also being held with no bond allowed.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.