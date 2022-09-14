WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase.

A Winston-Salem police officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen near North Cherry Street Tuesday night. The suspects didn’t stop and a chase started. According to police, the suspects hit a police car.

The chase ended near Carter School Road and the driver and passenger tried to run away but were both caught. Charges are pending against both of them.

One police officer received minor injuries during the incident but it’s not clear how.