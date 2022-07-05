WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting while standing outside of their home.

According to Winston-Salem police, just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday they responded to a home on East Brookline Street about a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found two victims in the front yard.

The victims were standing outside near the driveway of their home when a black vehicle drove by and someone inside the vehicle shot them, police say. They located several spent rifle casings in the road.

One victim was shot twice in the leg and another victim was shot once in the abdomen. They were taken to the hospital and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.