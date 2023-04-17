WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were shot in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Around 7 p.m., a 22-year-old Winston-Salem man and 20-year-old Winston-Salem woman were shot on the 2600 block of Toddler Place Drive and have non-life-threatening injuries.

They were both taken to the hospital.

Police are not sure yet if the shooting was random or targeted.

Police found a black Nissan suspect vehicle but have not released any further suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.