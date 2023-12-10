WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — 2 people were shot, including a man who is in critical condition, in a Saturday night shooting, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 7:03 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 800 block of Tara Court after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, investigators found numerous spent shell casings and other evidence in the parking lot which showed that a shooting took place. However, there were no victims at the scene who suffered any injuries.

Later on Saturday night, two men arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle.

Police say that one of the men was shot in the leg and is considered to be in critical condition. The other man was also shot in the leg and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that a block Dodge Charger was seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed after the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717.