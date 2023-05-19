WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured after a home in Winston-Salem was shot into.

According to Winston-Salem police, they responded to a shooting just after midnight Friday on Thurmond Street. When they arrived, they found two people with injuries “consistent with gunshot wounds.”

Evidence on the scene led officers to believe the home were the victims were had been shot into numerous times. The investigation is in the early stages and the two victims were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.