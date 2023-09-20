WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing several felony charges in connection to an August shooting, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 4:42 p.m. on Aug. 27, officers came to the 4900 block of Grove Avenue after getting a report of a shooting.

Investigators say that several rounds were fired into the home from the roadway. A single victim was shot once in the foot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sept. 8, the WSPD’s Violent Fiream Investigations Team and SWAT team took Lyndon Weatherby Sheff, 18, of Winston-Salem, into custody and charged him with the following:

Four felony counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling

Four felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill

One felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury

He received a $500,000 secured bond for those charges.

On Sept. 19, investigators positively identified Dequan Shaquille Sheff, of Winston-Salem, and took him into custody on the following charges.

Four felony counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling

Four felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill

One felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury

He is being held on no bond.

Police say they are not seeking further suspects at this time.