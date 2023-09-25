WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A chase ended with a crash and two minors in custody, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 8:21 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect in a shooting led Winston-Salem officers in a chase.

The chase came to an end as the suspect vehicle and a patrol car collided at East Monmouth Street and Old Lexington Road.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. An officer was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Officers took two minors into custody and seized a firearm and drugs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.