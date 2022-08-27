WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGH) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to US-52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision.

Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and a 2012 Chrysler Town & County van, driven by Heather Singleton, 31, were both stopped in the right lane of US-52 South.

Both Goins and Singleton had exited their vehicles and were standing in the roadway, according to investigators. During this time, a 2017 International tractor trailer, driven by Bradley Perry, 60, crashed into Goins and Singelton’s vehicles.

Both Goins and Singleton would be pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services. Police are not clear as to the reason why the two were stopped and standing in the roadway.

Investigators say that Perry stayed on the scene and was cooperative with their efforts.

US-52 was closed for around six hours during the investigation.

The WSPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is in charge of the investigation which is still active and ongoing.

Next-of-kin for both Goins and Singleton have been notified. There is no further information available at this time.

The crash marks the 14th and 15th motor vehicle fatalities of 2022 in Winston-Salem.

This is a developing story.

