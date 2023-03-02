WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were killed in a wrong-way crash in Forsyth County on Wednesday night.

According to troopers, they responded to a crash on I-40 west near Stratford Road where a 2017 Kia sedan was going the wrong way in the westbound lanes. A Toyota SUV and Nissan sedan were on I-40 west when the Kia hit the Toyota, stopping in the median of I-40.

The Nissan hit the Toyota as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Kia, Ashley Lavern Wilson of Winston-Salem, died at the scene, as did the driver of the Toyota. A child in the Toyota was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was also taken to an area hospital, seriously injured.

Why Wilson was driving the wrong way is under investigation.

I-40 near Stratford Road in Winston-Salem was shut down for several hours.