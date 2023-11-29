WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 7:56 p.m., medical facility workers called the WSPD and said two juveniles had been taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds.

Officers arrived at the hospital and found a juvenile male victim who had been shot in the hand and a juvenile female who had been shot in the forearm/elbow area.

Both juveniles had been taken by a family member to the hospital. Officers were not told about the shooting.

WSPD investigators found the crime scene on East 23rd Street.

At this time, investigators believe one of the juveniles found the gun in the backyard of a home and accidentally shot themselves and the other juvenile.

Officers found shell casings and evidence of a shooting int eh backyard.

The victims’ injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.