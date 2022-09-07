WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man’s car was stolen at gunpoint by two juveniles, Winston-Salem police say.

According to the police department, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday they were called about an armed robbery on East Sprague Street. They were told that two people stole the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint. They got a description of the vehicle and it was seen on Burgandy Street.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle and a chase started. The driver of the stolen vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Forest Park Elementary School and both suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away, but were apprehended by officers.

Both suspects are juveniles. A firearm was recovered, police say.