WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were apprehended in Winston-Salem after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 7:50 p.m., Winston-Salem officer found a white stolen Volkswagen Passat with a Georgia registration plate going east on Northpoint Boulevard.

Officers knew that this vehicle had been stolen on Wednesday at 1 a.m. Old Rural Hall Road.

The victim was robbed at gunpoint and shot by one of the suspects before the suspects fleeing with the victim’s Volkswagen, police say.

Officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle on Northpoint Boulevard, but the stolen vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed.

Officers pursued the stolen vehicle for a half of a mile to the dead end at Sugarcreek Apartments at 3600 Sugarcreek Drive.

The juvenile driver and juvenile front seat passenger got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Officers apprehended both juveniles without incident.

The juveniles were taken to the WSPD and united with their respective guardians.

Officers with the WSPD contacted the On Call Juvenile Justice for the issuance of Secure Custody Orders for the charges of:

felony flee to elude

possession

of stolen vehicle

resisting arrest

Juvenile Justice denied Secure Custody Orders. The juveniles were then released to their guardians.

Officers with the WSPD will be seeking petitions in this matter on both juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing.