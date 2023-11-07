WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles have been arrested after a teen was shot and killed in Winston-Salem earlier this year, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At around 9:50 p.m. on June 10, officers came to the area of Ashley Crossing and Morgan Circle after getting multiple reports of gunshots and people being shot.

At the scene, police found Trevon Mitchell, 16, of Kernersville, lying in the parking lot and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

An additional victim was shot in the leg.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene. The additional victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that before the shooting, Mitchell went to visit the additional victim at a nearby apartment. The pair left the apartment to meet with another person in the parking lot when someone began shooting.

The suspects then left the area in a vehicle.

Police say that Mitchell appears to have been the “intended target of the attack.”

Last month, a juvenile was arrested and charged with felony murder. On Tuesday, a second juvenile was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with felony murder.

Evidence suggests that multiple people saw the shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.