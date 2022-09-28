WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are injured following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 1:46 p.m. on Wednesday, officers came to the 900 block of East 3rd Street after getting a report of multiple gunshots in the area.

At the scene, police found no victims or suspects. However, they did discover evidence of multiple gunshots being fired from two distinct locations.

Investigators say that the occupants of an unknown vehicle opened fire on a group of people in a parking lot. The group of people in the parking lot then returned gunfire at the vehicle.

Four vehicles in the area were found to be damaged by the gunfire.

Investigators say that two people, a 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, arrived at a local hospital at 2:30 p.m. with gunshot wounds related to the shooting.

The 22-year-old man is currently receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. The 28-year-old woman was treated and released for a graze wound to her hand.

The WSPD’s Violent Firearms Investigation Team responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation.

East 3rd Street was closed for around three hours between Metropolitan Drive and Woodland Avenue while the on-scene investigation was taking place.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.