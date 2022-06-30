Tyler Brown, 26, of Winston-Salem, and Corey Mitchell, 47, of Greensboro

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men face second-degree murder charges after the overdose death of a Winston-Salem man in 2020, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On April 3, 2020, deputies with the DCSO responded to the Midway Commons parking lot on Hickory Tree Road Winston-Salem when they were told someone had died.

Arriving deputies found Justin Aldridge, 24, of Winston Salem, dead inside of a vehicle.

Aldridge was reported missing to the Winston-Salem Police Department on April 1, 2020. Detectives with the DCSO began an investigating his death.

Aldridge was taken to the medical examiner’s office where an autopsy was performed. As a result, it was determined, that Aldridge died as a result of a fentanyl-related overdose.

Detectives investigated the death for over two years with the help of the Greensboro Police Department, Winston-Salem Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to charge two men.

On June 10, 2022, Tyler Brown, 26, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of death by distribution.

He is in the Davidson County Detention Center.

On June Tuesday, Corey Mitchell, 47, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of death by distribution.

He is also in the Davidson County Detention Center.